After-Hours Earnings Report for May 20, 2024 : PANW, TCOM, KEYS, ZM, NDSN, TARO, TRNS, TUYA, BEEM, XELB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/20/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PANW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 114.75 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 40.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 152.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is 22.46 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 37.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 29.13 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 24.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 29.84 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 1.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 26.63 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 72.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TARO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TARO is 30.65 vs. an industry ratio of -13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRNS is 91.88 vs. an industry ratio of 38.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TUYA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TUYA is -52.25 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20.



Beam Global (BEEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BEEM is -7.27 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XELB is -2.52 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.