After-Hours Earnings Report for May 20, 2021 : AMAT, ROST, PANW, DECK, FLO, PLUS, SVM, AINV, HWKN, REDU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/20/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 69.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 20.80 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 410.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 30.23 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is -176.62 vs. an industry ratio of -25.60.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 1.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 24.78 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 9.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 21.84 vs. an industry ratio of 220.30.



ePlus inc. (PLUS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 6.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62%. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. SVM reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 100.00%.The last two quarters SVM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -37.5%. Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 30.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AINV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.27%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AINV is 8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWKN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HWKN is 17.91 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for REDU is 9.67 vs. an industry ratio of -64.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





