After-Hours Earnings Report for May 2, 2024 : AAPL, AMGN, BKNG, EOG, MELI, PXD, MSI, MNST, FTNT, DLR, COIN, IR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/02/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 0.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 25.93 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.76. This value represents a 5.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.28 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $14.03. This value represents a 20.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 19.40 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 0.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 10.70 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $6.64. This value represents a 67.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MELI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -51.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 42.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.01. This value represents a 3.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PXD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 11.91 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 15.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 28.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MNST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 29.74 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 45.71 vs. an industry ratio of -17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 1.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 20.66 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 593.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COIN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is 77.52 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 6.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IR is 30.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





