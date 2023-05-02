After-Hours Earnings Report for May 2, 2023 : AMD, SBUX, F, ET, WELL, SPG, PRU, FNV, OKE, EIX, YUMC, CLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 58.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 37.68 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 8.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 33.50 vs. an industry ratio of -41.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 2.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 7.88 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 10.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 9.56 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 22.68 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 0.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 9.43 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.02. This value represents a 4.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 7.14 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 17.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FNV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 46.61 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 111.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 13.18 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edison International (EIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 2.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EIX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of -15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 79.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YUMC is 34.68 vs. an industry ratio of -41.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clorox Company (CLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 8.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CLX is 39.42 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





