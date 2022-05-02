After-Hours Earnings Report for May 2, 2022 : NTR, NXPI, WMB, DVN, ANET, EXPE, CTRA, MOS, FANG, ZI, BXP, MPWR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 793.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 6.92 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 43.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 14.82 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 23.01 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 286.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 6.88 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 19.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 36.57 vs. an industry ratio of 55.60.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 73.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -53.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPE is 28.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 119.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 7.20 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mosaic Company (MOS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 328.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MOS is 5.09 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.76. This value represents a 106.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FANG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 5.11 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZI is 96.73 vs. an industry ratio of -20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BXP is 15.89 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 88.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPWR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 55.56 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.