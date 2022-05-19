After-Hours Earnings Report for May 19, 2022 : AMAT, PANW, ROST, VFC, GLOB, DECK, FLO, AINV, THMO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 15.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 13.88 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 35.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PANW had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -52.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is -340.00 vs. an industry ratio of -29.70.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 26.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 18.41 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



V.F. Corporation (VFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VFC is 14.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 40.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLOB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 45.15 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 14.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DECK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 15.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 7.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 19.82 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 12.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AINV is 8.65 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 109.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THMO is 3.53 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





