After-Hours Earnings Report for May 19, 2021 : CSCO, SNPS, CPRT, KEYS, LB, GDS, ZTO, SQM, SBLK, CAAP, SCVL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/19/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 18.31 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 40.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 54.15 vs. an industry ratio of 46.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 37.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 38.10 vs. an industry ratio of 47.30.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 75.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 26.61 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L Brands, Inc. (LB) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 226.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -39.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LB is 12.80 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 87.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -168.45 vs. an industry ratio of -22.00.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 34.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 52.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 36.96 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 278.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBLK is 4.56 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 500.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAP is -8.88 vs. an industry ratio of 30.70.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 220.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SCVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -17.17%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.





