After-Hours Earnings Report for May 18, 2023 : AMAT, ROST, GLOB, FLO, DXC, QFIN, CVCO, FTCH, CLIR, XELB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 0.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 17.93 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 9.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ROST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 21.14 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GLOB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 32.46 vs. an industry ratio of 117.70.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 22.90 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DXC Technology Company (DXC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DXC is 6.85 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Qifu Technology, Inc (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 5.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 3.64 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.98. This value represents a 14.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVCO is 11.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 8.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FTCH is -2.98 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CLIR is -9.64 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XELB and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XELB is -1.86 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.





