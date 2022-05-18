After-Hours Earnings Report for May 18, 2022 : CSCO, SNPS, CPRT, BBWI, GDS, HWKN, IBEX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 2.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 16.32 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 45.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 50.23 vs. an industry ratio of 107.20.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 5.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 25.85 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 59.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 10.31 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 48.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -18.99 vs. an industry ratio of -10.00.



Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.43. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. HWKN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HWKN is 16.33 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IBEX Limited (IBEX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IBEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -86.96%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 4/29/2022 short interest update, increased 185.22% from previous report on 4/14/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBEX is 17.47 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.