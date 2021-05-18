After-Hours Earnings Report for May 18, 2021 : TTWO, STE, TCOM, AGYS, TRNS, QUIK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/18/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 63.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTWO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 34.19 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STERIS plc (STE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 9.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 31.15 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 22.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 193.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is -162.17 vs. an industry ratio of 47.10.



Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 113.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AGYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -866.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AGYS is 117.95 vs. an industry ratio of 78.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRNS is 51.98 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 59.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QUIK is -11.43 vs. an industry ratio of 127.70.





