After-Hours Earnings Report for May 17, 2022 : KEYS, NXGN, AGYS, TCS, EDAP, QUIK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 10.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 21.70 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 23.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NXGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NXGN is 29.38 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AGYS is 92.41 vs. an industry ratio of -19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Container Store (TCS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 54.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TCS is 4.88 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EDAP is -83.50 vs. an industry ratio of -18.90.



QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QUIK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.38%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QUIK is -24.75 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.





