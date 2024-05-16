After-Hours Earnings Report for May 16, 2024 : AMAT, CPRT, TTWO, GLOB, FLO, DXC, DOCS, DESP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 1.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 26.95 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 38.95 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 172.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTWO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 231.38 vs. an industry ratio of 45.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 18.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 35.44 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DXC Technology Company (DXC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 18.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DXC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -23.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DXC is 6.51 vs. an industry ratio of -69.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Doximity, Inc. (DOCS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCS is 33.13 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 220.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DESP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.