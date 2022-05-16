After-Hours Earnings Report for May 16, 2022 : TTWO, HPK, GLBE, TME, DADA, DAC, SSYS, SNDL, ALBO, VWE, EGLX, NRDY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 57.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTWO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 30.04 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 900.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPK is 6.87 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLBE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is 255.75 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 16.40 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 36.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DADA is -8.51 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40.



Danaos Corporation (DAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $9.48. This value represents a 260.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAC is 2.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSYS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SSYS is -54.06 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNDL Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for SNDL is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.02. This value represents a 11.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALBO is -3.94 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80.



Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VWE is 24.21 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EGLX is -5.29 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Nerdy Inc. (NRDY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 228.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NRDY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NRDY is -3.12 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.





