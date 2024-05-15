After-Hours Earnings Report for May 15, 2024 : CSCO, GRAB, CPA, HWKN, BKKT, NVGS, KARO, GPRK, CELC, DADA, CWCO, SPIR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 20.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 15.64 vs. an industry ratio of 421.70.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRAB and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GRAB is 356.00 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.27. This value represents a 18.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPA is 6.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 23.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWKN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HWKN is 21.19 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.25. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BKKT is -1.39 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. NVGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 11.39 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Karooooo Ltd. (KARO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KARO is 22.45 vs. an industry ratio of -26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Geopark Ltd (GPRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 6.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GPRK is 3.10 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CELC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -5.76 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60.



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 115.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DADA is 8.77 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CWCO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CWCO is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 48.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPIR is -13.83 vs. an industry ratio of -27.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





