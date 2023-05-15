After-Hours Earnings Report for May 15, 2023 : NU, XP, DAC, FSM, CBAY, NVTS, ABST, PX, CRMD, CARA, CELC, GMDA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NU has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NU is 41.50 vs. an industry ratio of -21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaos Corporation (DAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $5.90. This value represents a 48.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DAC is 2.07 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10.



Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 90.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FSM is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of -17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBAY is -11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVTS is -24.04 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 176.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABST is 75.47 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



P10, Inc. (PX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PX is 11.74 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMD is -7.19 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 1.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CARA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -69.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CARA is -2.44 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 22.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -3.14 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 20.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GMDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -20.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GMDA is -2.33 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.