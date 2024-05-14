After-Hours Earnings Report for May 14, 2024 : NXT, SDRL, PBH, BOOT, DLO, DHT, BLTE, SILV, CSWC, GSM, RUM, ARQT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/14/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nextracker Inc. (NXT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 123.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NXT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -27.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NXT is 18.41 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seadrill Limited (SDRL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil & gas drilling company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 18.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SDRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SDRL is 17.68 vs. an industry ratio of 51.40.



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 6.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PBH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 41.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOOT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BOOT is 22.59 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. DLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 22.75 vs. an industry ratio of 38.00.



DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 34.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DHT is 7.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLTE is -66.17 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80.



SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. SILV reported earnings of $0.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%. In the past year SILV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 1.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSWC is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 140.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GSM is 20.96 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rumble Inc. (RUM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 90.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 4/30/2024 short interest update, increased 139.81% from previous report on 4/15/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RUM is -10.91 vs. an industry ratio of -21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 54.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARQT is -3.62 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.