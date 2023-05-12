After-Hours Earnings Report for May 12, 2023 : EAST

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EAST and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EAST is -0.85 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.





