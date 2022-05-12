After-Hours Earnings Report for May 12, 2022 : MSI, AQN, EDR, HLI, AFRM, NEWR, IFS, COMP, VZIO, PDFS, POSH, ACB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 20.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 22.27 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 18.16 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 99.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EDR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EDR is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50.



Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 27.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HLI is 11.92 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 30.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFRM is -5.28 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 8.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEWR is -13.11 vs. an industry ratio of -85.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 24.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IFS is 6.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Compass, Inc. (COMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters COMP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -16.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COMP is -4.84 vs. an industry ratio of -85.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VZIO is 373.50 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/29/2022 short interest update, increased 150.11% from previous report on 4/14/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDFS is -766.00 vs. an industry ratio of -76.40.



Poshmark, Inc. (POSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 21.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. POSH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for POSH is -9.51 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACB is -2.86 vs. an industry ratio of -7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.