After-Hours Earnings Report for May 11, 2023 : SLF, NWSA, SANM, ING, VTYX, AMLX, IAG, IONQ, CTIC, INDI, SILV, HROW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 6.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



News Corporation (NWSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NWSA is 42.72 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanmina Corporation (SANM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 35.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SANM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for SANM is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



ING Group, N.V. (ING)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 208.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ING missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ING is 6.71 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.64. This value represents a 42.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VTYX is -14.96 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90.



Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 70.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMLX is -76.16 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80.



Iamgold Corporation (IAG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 140.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IAG is -165.00 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IONQ Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IONQ is -18.78 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 72.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTIC is -34.35 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80.



indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters INDI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INDI is -47.06 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. SILV reported earnings of $-0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -350.00%.Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HROW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HROW is 72.97 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





