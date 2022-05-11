After-Hours Earnings Report for May 11, 2022 : DIS, MFC, SLF, STE, CPNG, DOX, APP, STN, ASND, PAAS, ATCO, VET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 51.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 23.98 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 3.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 6.89 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 2.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 9.83 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 22.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 27.30 vs. an industry ratio of -18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 13.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is -21.59 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Amdocs Limited (DOX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOX is 16.55 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 76.29 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stantec Inc (STN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 23.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STN is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.25. This value represents a 59.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASND missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.45%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -9.23 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60.



Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAAS is 21.34 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlas Corp. (ATCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 29.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATCO is 7.52 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 863.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VET and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VET is 3.77 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.