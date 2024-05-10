After-Hours Earnings Report for May 10, 2024 : MITK, MBRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/10/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MITK Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MITK is 17.15 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.59. This value represents a 14.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MBRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MBRX is -0.44 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





