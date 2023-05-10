After-Hours Earnings Report for May 10, 2023 : DIS, MFC, NTR, TTD, STE, DOX, U, RBA, FLEX, JAZZ, TTEK, G

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 17.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 25.48 vs. an industry ratio of 51.90.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 6.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 8.33 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 42.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 7.37 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 139.39 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 5.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters STE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 23.24 vs. an industry ratio of -9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amdocs Limited (DOX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOX is 16.73 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unity Software Inc. (U)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 11.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for U is -19.37 vs. an industry ratio of -58.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 71.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RBA is 24.68 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



Flex Ltd. (FLEX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FLEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FLEX is 10.11 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.58. This value represents a 14.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JAZZ is 9.24 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 2.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTEK is 28.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genpact Limited (G)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 1.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year G has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for G is 15.59 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





