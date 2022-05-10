After-Hours Earnings Report for May 10, 2022 : OXY, WELL, EA, ALC, TTD, U, COIN, RBLX, DAR, FNF, WES, WYNN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 1413.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 6.23 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 2.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 24.59 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 20.67 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 26.88 vs. an industry ratio of -18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -77.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 249.94 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unity Software Inc. (U)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for U is -32.50 vs. an industry ratio of -100.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 88.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is 54.58 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -25.64 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAR is 13.99 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FNF is 6.43 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 27.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WES is 9.30 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.15. This value represents a 52.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WYNN is -44.12 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.





