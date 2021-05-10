After-Hours Earnings Report for May 10, 2021 : SPG, IFF, OXY, AEE, NUAN, WYNN, NVAX, TREX, NLOK, ACM, G, WES

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/10/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 19.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 12.92 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 6.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 24.53 vs. an industry ratio of 45.70.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 36.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is -26.09 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Ameren Corporation (AEE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 33.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AEE is 22.66 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NUAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NUAN is 132.03 vs. an industry ratio of 52.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.00. This value represents a 43.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WYNN is -32.05 vs. an industry ratio of -112.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.65. This value represents a 356.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NVAX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -76.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NVAX is 6.94 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 2.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TREX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TREX is 58.19 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 47.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NLOK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NLOK is 16.10 vs. an industry ratio of 151.40.



AECOM (ACM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 14.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 25.79 vs. an industry ratio of 57.60.



Genpact Limited (G) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year G has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for G is 23.57 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 33.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WES is 9.03 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.





