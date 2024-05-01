After-Hours Earnings Report for May 1, 2024 : QCOM, AIG, MET, DASH, AFL, ALL, CTVA, CTSH, MPWR, DVN, VICI, ANSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QCOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 21.71 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 1.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 10.84 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 20.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -17.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.16 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 82.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DASH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -160%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is 615.52 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 1.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 13.05 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.11. This value represents a 416.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 12.30 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 31.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 19.06 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 14.31 vs. an industry ratio of -127.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 14.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MPWR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 66.60 vs. an industry ratio of -28.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 24.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 9.69 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 5.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 12.69 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 6.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANSS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 43.96 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.