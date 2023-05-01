After-Hours Earnings Report for May 1, 2023 : SYK, VRTX, ANET, NXPI, VICI, SBAC, FANG, HOLX, INVH, MGM, RE, FMC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 29.91 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 20.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 28.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 52.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 31.10 vs. an industry ratio of -51.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 14.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 15.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 22.30 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.36. This value represents a 16.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 6.86 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 57.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HOLX is 23.00 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INVH has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INVH is 19.29 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MGM Resorts International (MGM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MGM is 77.45 vs. an industry ratio of 38.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $12.48. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RE is 8.14 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



FMC Corporation (FMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 7.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FMC is 15.56 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.





