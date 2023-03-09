After-Hours Earnings Report for March 9, 2023 : ORCL, ULTA, WPM, DOCU, MTN, GPS, QFIN, HCP, AVPT, HRT, AVO, ALTG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 2.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 22.57 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $5.64. This value represents a 4.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 22.75 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 17.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 136.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is -656.60 vs. an industry ratio of -17.80.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.19. This value represents a 13.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 26.20 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 2850.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is -54.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 26.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters QFIN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 5.25 vs. an industry ratio of -17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 72.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HCP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HCP is -18.60 vs. an industry ratio of -7.00.



AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AVPT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVPT is -26.84 vs. an industry ratio of -17.80.



HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 41.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 215.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HRT is 4.48 vs. an industry ratio of -17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 94.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 18.98 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALTG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALTG is 70.93 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.