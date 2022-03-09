After-Hours Earnings Report for March 9, 2022 : CRWD, FNV, BEKE, ASAN, LU, CMRE, SID, ACEL, ERJ, GPRK, CVGW, MIRM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 87.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -230.54 vs. an industry ratio of -74.80.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 1.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 46.11 vs. an industry ratio of -11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 178.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BEKE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -283.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is -268.40 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 34.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASAN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -30.47 vs. an industry ratio of -74.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LU is 4.95 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Costamare Inc. (CMRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 218.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMRE is 6.38 vs. an industry ratio of -27.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Steel Company (SID)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 46.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SID had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -40.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SID is 2.56 vs. an industry ratio of -29.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 575.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ACEL is 16.83 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Embraer S.A. (ERJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 228.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ERJ is -36.26 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Geopark Ltd (GPRK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 189.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GPRK is 15.92 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 105.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVGW is 32.76 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 102.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MIRM is -5.56 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.





