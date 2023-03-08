After-Hours Earnings Report for March 8, 2023 : MDB, DADA, VET, ASAN, NAPA, ESTE, SOVO, MIRM, VSEC, REPX, EOLS, SMRT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.18. This value represents a 1.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -48.10 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 68.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DADA is -10.96 vs. an industry ratio of -21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 76.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -24.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VET is 3.40 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 2.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -8.49 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NAPA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NAPA is 26.85 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 106.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESTE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTE is 3.33 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOVO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SOVO is 22.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.98. This value represents a 6.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MIRM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -50.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MIRM is -5.96 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20.



VSE Corporation (VSEC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 39.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VSEC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -35.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VSEC is 19.15 vs. an industry ratio of 45.20.



Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. REPX reported earnings of $0.71 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 73.24%.Evolus, Inc. (EOLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EOLS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -16.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EOLS is -8.19 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.



SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMRT is -5.42 vs. an industry ratio of -21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





