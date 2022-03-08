After-Hours Earnings Report for March 8, 2022 : MDB, GWRE, CASY, ABM, BMBL, DADA, SUMO, CDMO, WTI, SFIX, YEXT, HCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.25. This value represents a 23.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -62.50 vs. an industry ratio of -80.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 187.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -47.92 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 39.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CASY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 20.55 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 21.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 13.34 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Bumble Inc. (BMBL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMBL is -541.00 vs. an industry ratio of -80.40.



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DADA is -4.04 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30.



Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 57.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SUMO is -10.79 vs. an industry ratio of -80.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDMO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDMO is 64.82 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 280.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -77.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WTI is 27.04 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 84.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -11.47 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 53.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YEXT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -7.69 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30.



HCI Group, Inc. (HCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 327.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -811.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HCI is -224.12 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.





