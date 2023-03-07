After-Hours Earnings Report for March 7, 2023 : CRWD, CASY, AGTI, ERO, TMCI, YEXT, MAXN, WTI, BASE, AMOT, ZYME, SFIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 77.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -231.98 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CASY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 18.46 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 34.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AGTI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AGTI is 24.23 vs. an industry ratio of -9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ero Copper Corp. (ERO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 55.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ERO is 17.75 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMCI is -26.97 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YEXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -15.85 vs. an industry ratio of -21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.25. This value represents a 30.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MAXN is -3.17 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WTI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WTI is 3.23 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



Couchbase, Inc. (BASE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 56.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BASE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BASE is -10.05 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 105.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMOT is 26.34 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.



Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.62. This value represents a 586.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZYME is 5.37 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -3.51 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.





