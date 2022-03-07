After-Hours Earnings Report for March 7, 2022 : HPK, IPI, CLAR, ROCC, IEA, MASS, HRTG, DRRX, EARN, LFMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 880.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HPK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -45.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HPK is 30.14 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 2420.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IPI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -30.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IPI is 32.07 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clarus Corporation (CLAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. CLAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLAR is 19.15 vs. an industry ratio of 33.10.



Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 21.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ROCC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ROCC is 10.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 340.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IEA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -587.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for IEA is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



908 Devices Inc. (MASS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MASS is -18.87 vs. an industry ratio of -11.90.



Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HRTG is -7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



DURECT Corporation (DRRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DRRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DRRX is -3.42 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.



Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EARN is 7.43 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 84.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LFMD is -1.96 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.





