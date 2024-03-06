After-Hours Earnings Report for March 6, 2024 : DSGX, HPK, VSCO, VET, INFN, VSEC, NGMS, SID, FSM, ZYME, SILV, YEXT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DSGX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 65.31 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HPK is 9.61 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 0.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 12.57 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 1666.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -86.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VET is 5.42 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70.



Infinera Corporation (INFN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 72.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INFN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INFN is -39.62 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60.



VSE Corporation (VSEC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VSEC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VSEC is 22.42 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



NeoGames S.A. (NGMS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 95.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NGMS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NGMS is 81.91 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Steel Company (SID)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 533.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SID is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FSM is 13.09 vs. an industry ratio of 63.00.



Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 108.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZYME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -49.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZYME is -6.11 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00.



SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. SILV reported earnings of $0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 275.00%.SILV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -20%. Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YEXT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -82.14 vs. an industry ratio of -14.10.





