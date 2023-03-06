After-Hours Earnings Report for March 6, 2023 : TCOM, NTNX, GWRE, HPK, AVAV, PTVE, ASLE, CTIC, CVGW, CARA, CHRS, DOMO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 212.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TCOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is -322.67 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 41.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -24.46 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 21.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -48.46 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 118.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPK is 10.46 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 65.16 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 93.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PTVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PTVE is 7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



AerSale Corporation (ASLE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASLE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -266.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASLE is 18.34 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 76.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTIC is -7.47 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 1300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CVGW had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -91.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVGW is 19.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 47.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CARA is -7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00.



Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.87. This value represents a 45.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHRS is -1.82 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.62. This value represents a 38.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -5.08 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70.





