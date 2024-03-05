After-Hours Earnings Report for March 5, 2024 : CRWD, ROST, FNV, BOX, JWN, HCP, NVEI, MLNK, CDRE, BASE, AGTI, CHPT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 205.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is 640.43 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 24.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 27.93 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 6.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 31.64 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 557.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 21.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JWN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 92.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HCP is -25.43 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Nuvei Corporation (NVEI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVEI is 28.85 vs. an industry ratio of 34.10.



MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 220.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MLNK is -35.04 vs. an industry ratio of -7.10.



Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CDRE is 38.96 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Couchbase, Inc. (BASE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 6.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BASE is -17.70 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AGTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AGTI is 22.48 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CHPT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -22.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -1.86 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.





