After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2024 : GTLB, AVAV, NWPX, SFIX, AKYA, TDUP, EOSE, NKTR, DSP, CARA, EKSO, AVAL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. GTLB reported earnings of $-0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -26.92%.AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. AVAV reported earnings of $0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -3.03%.Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. NWPX reported earnings of $0.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.59%.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/15/2024 short interest update, increased 183.87% from previous report on 1/31/2024. Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. SFIX reported earnings of $-0.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -38.24%.Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (AKYA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. AKYA reported earnings of $-0.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -46.00%.ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. TDUP reported earnings of $-0.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -31.58%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. EOSE reported earnings of $-0.68 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -67.65%.Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. NKTR reported earnings of $-0.32 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -37.50%.Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. DSP reported earnings of $-0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 33.33%.Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. CARA reported earnings of $-0.56 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.79%.Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. EKSO reported earnings of $-0.24 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -54.17%.Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. AVAL reported earnings of $0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%.

