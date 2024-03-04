News & Insights

Earnings
GTLB

After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2024 : GTLB, AVAV, NWPX, SFIX, AKYA, TDUP, EOSE, NKTR, DSP, CARA, EKSO, AVAL

March 04, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. GTLB reported earnings of $-0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -26.92%.AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. AVAV reported earnings of $0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -3.03%.Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. NWPX reported earnings of $0.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.59%.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/15/2024 short interest update, increased 183.87% from previous report on 1/31/2024. Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. SFIX reported earnings of $-0.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -38.24%.Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (AKYA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. AKYA reported earnings of $-0.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -46.00%.ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. TDUP reported earnings of $-0.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -31.58%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. EOSE reported earnings of $-0.68 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -67.65%.Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. NKTR reported earnings of $-0.32 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -37.50%.Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. DSP reported earnings of $-0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 33.33%.Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. CARA reported earnings of $-0.56 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.79%.Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. EKSO reported earnings of $-0.24 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -54.17%.Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. AVAL reported earnings of $0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings

Stocks mentioned

GTLB
AVAV
NWPX
SFIX
AKYA
TDUP
EOSE
NKTR
DSP
CARA
EKSO
AVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.