After-Hours Earnings Report for March 31, 2023 : MIRO, WLMS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 37.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MIRO is -1.01 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. WLMS reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -1433.33%.

