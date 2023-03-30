After-Hours Earnings Report for March 30, 2023 : BB, BRZE, AEHR, IGMS, ARCE, GOEV, SKLZ, SACH, YMAB, EYEN, AREC, DARE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -15.92 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 32.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRZE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -48.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRZE is -21.91 vs. an industry ratio of -16.70.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEHR and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is 75.70 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.53. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IGMS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.97%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 29 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IGMS is -3.01 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 1950.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 43 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCE is 178.00 vs. an industry ratio of -26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canoo Inc. (GOEV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 42.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOEV is -0.31 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 48.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SKLZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -78.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SKLZ is -0.62 vs. an industry ratio of 123.20.



Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. SACH reported earnings of $0.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -8.33%.Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 48.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YMAB is -1.26 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 310.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EYEN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5%. The days to cover, as reported in the 3/15/2023 short interest update, increased 145.09% from previous report on 2/28/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EYEN is -3.64 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Resources Corporation (AREC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AREC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -133.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AREC is -9.57 vs. an industry ratio of -10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DARE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DARE is -3.15 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





