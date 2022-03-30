After-Hours Earnings Report for March 30, 2022 : PHR, VNET, FC, BEEM, RVLP, FTK, GNLN, PCSA, RKDA, AGRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.05. This value represents a 483.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -12.02 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 95.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is 9.58 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 63.82 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Beam Global (BEEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 41.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BEEM is -25.79 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.



RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RVLP is -1.47 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.



Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FTK is -3.86 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 78.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GNLN is -1.14 vs. an industry ratio of -9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PCSA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PCSA is -4.07 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.



Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 2900.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RKDA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -60.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RKDA is -2.17 vs. an industry ratio of 44.30.



Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGRX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AGRX is -0.35 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.