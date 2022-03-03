After-Hours Earnings Report for March 3, 2022 : AVGO, COST, MRVL, COO, AQN, ESTC, GPS, AVAV, SWBI, NX, EGLE, GDYN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $7.33. This value represents a 26.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 19.65 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 24.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 41.51 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 61.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -21.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 68.35 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.08. This value represents a 2.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 29.26 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 20.55 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 60.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ESTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -46.96 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -44.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is 10.95 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 157.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 54.71 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SWBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SWBI is 3.96 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 12.28 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.58. This value represents a 55700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EGLE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EGLE is 4.34 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GDYN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GDYN is 104.09 vs. an industry ratio of 67.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





