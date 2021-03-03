After-Hours Earnings Report for March 3, 2021 : MRVL, OKTA, SPLK, TCOM, CNR, DSGX, AEO, SQM, YEXT, MYRG, EQX, RMNI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The telecommunications equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRVL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 82.47 vs. an industry ratio of 37.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -197.76 vs. an industry ratio of -11.50.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 840.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -37.27 vs. an industry ratio of -112.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 177.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 425%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is -41.87 vs. an industry ratio of -7.90.



Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -445.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNR is -30.03 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DSGX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 106.93 vs. an industry ratio of 51.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is -279.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 71.88 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YEXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -20.85 vs. an industry ratio of -16.70.



MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MYRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MYRG is 19.25 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. EQX reported earnings of $0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 40.00%.Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RMNI is 28.93 vs. an industry ratio of -112.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





