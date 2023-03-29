After-Hours Earnings Report for March 29, 2023 : CNXC, RH, FUL, VRNT, SMTC, CXM, PL, FC, BEEM, XOS, AXDX, BCDA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/29/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 8.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNXC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 10.62 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.35. This value represents a 40.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 9.64 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FUL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 15.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 54.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 23.86 vs. an industry ratio of 34.70.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 38.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 13.59 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is -42.56 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -36.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -5.41 vs. an industry ratio of -29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year FC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 34.69 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Beam Global (BEEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 104.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEEM is -9.37 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Xos, Inc. (XOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XOS is -1.00 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXDX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXDX is -0.64 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BCDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BCDA is -2.97 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





