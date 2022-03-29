After-Hours Earnings Report for March 29, 2022 : MU, LULU, CNXC, RH, PVH, CHWY, VRNT, MLKN, CALM, PRGS, SPWH, TCDA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 105.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 9.10 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.27. This value represents a 26.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 43.09 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 17.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 16.73 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.64. This value represents a 11.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 14.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 621.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PVH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 9.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 240.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CHWY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is -610.00 vs. an industry ratio of -38.70.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 54.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 34.32 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 58.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 164.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CALM is 68.33 vs. an industry ratio of 41.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 12.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.81%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 38.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPWH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -12.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is 6.85 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Tricida, Inc. (TCDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 34.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TCDA is -2.39 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.





