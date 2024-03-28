After-Hours Earnings Report for March 28, 2024 : ACHV, ACNT, AREC, AXDX, CPTN, CURV, DARE, DNMR, DYAI, FORA, HSDT, INLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 62.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACHV and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACHV is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 900.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACNT and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACNT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



American Resources Corporation (AREC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AREC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -266.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AREC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.62. This value represents a 55.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXDX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXDX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20.



Cepton, Inc. (CPTN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 46.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPTN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CURV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DARE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DARE is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 39.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DNMR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DNMR is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DYAI is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Forian Inc. (FORA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FORA Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FORA is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-4.05. This value represents a 52.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HSDT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HSDT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20.



Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. INLX reported earnings of $0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a In the past year INLX and beat the expectations the other quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.