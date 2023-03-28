After-Hours Earnings Report for March 28, 2023 : MU, LULU, JEF, PRGS, NCNO, CALM, PLAY, SLGC, ARCT, SOL, ASM, TSHA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 139.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is -20.27 vs. an industry ratio of -20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.25. This value represents a 26.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 31.98 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 61.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -29.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 9.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 2.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PRGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.15%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 17.10 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is -35.48 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70.



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $5.09. This value represents a 528.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CALM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CALM is 3.39 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 40.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 13.26 vs. an industry ratio of -38.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 56.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLGC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLGC is -4.29 vs. an industry ratio of -17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.86. This value represents a 26.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARCT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -50.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCT is -2.67 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40.



Emeren Group Ltd (SOL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SOL is 44.89 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avino Silver (ASM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. ASM reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -60.00%.The last two quarters ASM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 68.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSHA is -0.23 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30.





