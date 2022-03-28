After-Hours Earnings Report for March 28, 2022 : PLAY, FANH, PROG, MBII, CYCC, SNAX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 151.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 18.76 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fanhua Inc. (FANH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 55.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FANH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 60 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FANH is 7.88 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.



Progenity, Inc. (PROG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 91.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PROG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -101.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PROG is -1.42 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.



Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. MBII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MBII is -12.00 vs. an industry ratio of 63.50.



Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 47.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CYCC is -1.37 vs. an industry ratio of -16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 640.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAX is -1.75 vs. an industry ratio of -10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





