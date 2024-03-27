After-Hours Earnings Report for March 27, 2024 : AMS, AQMS, BCDA, BRZE, CELC, CXM, DRRX, EAST, FC, FUL, GREE, JEF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/27/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. AMS reported earnings of $0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%. In the past year AMSAqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AQMS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AQMS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 31.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BCDA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BCDA is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRZE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRZE is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 2.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CELC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DURECT Corporation (DRRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 21.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DRRX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DRRX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.90. This value represents a 92.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EAST and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EAST is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 16.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FUL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 104.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for GREE is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 38.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.





