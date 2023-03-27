After-Hours Earnings Report for March 27, 2023 : PVH, GROY, SRT, CTMX, KORE, EGLX, RAIL, DPRO, BMTX, FGI, MEDS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 42.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 8.80 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. GROY reported earnings of $-0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -83.33%.GROY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -200%. StarTek, Inc. (SRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SRT is 10.24 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 47.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTMX is -1.30 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00.



KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KORE is -2.10 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EGLX is -1.91 vs. an industry ratio of 82.40.



Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RAIL is -4.98 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 120.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DPRO has met analyst expectations once Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DPRO is -4.71 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. BMTX reported earnings of $0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -253.85%. In the past year BMTX and beat the expectations the other quarter. FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FGI is 4.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDS is -1.16 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.





