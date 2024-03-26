After-Hours Earnings Report for March 26, 2024 : GME, CNXC, NCNO, PRGS, FRGE, BCAB, DRCT, LUXH, IRIX, BIOR, RVYL, APTO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GameStop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 56.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is 189.00 vs. an industry ratio of 67.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 1.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 5.56 vs. an industry ratio of 101.40.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NCNO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is -380.38 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 8.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 13.92 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FRGE is -5.72 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 7.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BCAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -20.97%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BCAB is -0.85 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 2700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DRCT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -91.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DRCT is 57.90 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 111.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LUXH and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LUXH is 10.55 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.



IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The laser systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IRIX is -5.63 vs. an industry ratio of -13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 62.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BIOR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -80.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIOR is -0.27 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RVYL is -0.37 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



Aptose Biosciences, Inc. (APTO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.48. This value represents a 10.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APTO is -0.20 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





