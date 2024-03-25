After-Hours Earnings Report for March 25, 2024 : BKKT, TMC, WPRT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 107.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BKKT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKKT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 60.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMC and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TMC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.62. This value represents a 38.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WPRT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.





